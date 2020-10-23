Breonna Taylor Case: Kentucky Governor Forces AG Daniel Cameron To Release 'Everything' From Grand Jury

Now that grand jurors are finally able to speak out about their decision making process in the Breonna Taylor case, there are more questions surrounding Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the incident. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has just released a statement demanding that Cameron stop holding back information and release everything from the grand jury.

"The current situation raises serious concerns, as multiple grand jurors are now claiming Attorney General Cameron has not been truthful to the public about what occurred in the grand jury process," Beshear said in a statement, according to CNN.

"I trust Kentuckians with the truth, and the next step should be to release all information, evidence, grand jury conversations, recorded or not -- everything."

The juror, identified only as “Anonymous Grand Juror #1” said in an Oct. 20 statement released by their attorney, that they were not allowed to consider homicide charges, “The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankison,” the juror said.



The statement continued, “The grand jury did not have homicide charges explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either. Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick.”



A second grand juror also came out and backed up this claim.

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the police force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

Additionally, Cameron fought not to have the gag order lifted saying that while he doesn’t mind anyone stating their opinion about how he handled the Taylor investigation, he maintains that it is the duty of the grand jury to meet and conduct their investigation in secret.

Breonna Taylor’s family is asking Daniel Cameron to recuse himself from the case.

