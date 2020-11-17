Barack Obama’s New Book ‘Promised Land’ Reveals He Was Forced To Quit Coaching Sasha's Basketball Team

Former President Barack Obama’s latest memoir Promised Land is available now. While the book is packed full of politics, there are also some hilarious moments like the time he was forced to quit coaching Sasha’s basketball team.

Obama and his personal aide Reggie Love were coaching Sasha’s fourth-grade basketball team but some of the parents did not approve of their added support. An excerpt from The Sunday Times reads, “After observing an adorable but chaotic first couple of games, Reggie and I took it upon ourselves to draw up some plays and volunteered to conduct a few informal Sunday afternoon practice sessions with the team.”

When Sasha’s team won, Obama “celebrated like it was the NCAA finals.”

The president rejoiced, but some parents on other teams weren’t happy that the leader of the free world was coaching.

“Despite a few exasperating incidents like that, there was no denying that our status as the First Family conferred plenty of benefits,” Obama wrote.

“Every parent savors such moments, I suppose, when the world slows down, your strivings get pushed to the back of your mind, and all that matters is that you are present, fully, to witness the miracle of your child growing up. Given all the time I’d missed with the girls over years of campaigning and legislative sessions, I cherished the normal ‘dad stuff’ that much more.”

To see Obama talk more about his book, watch him tonight at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her for An Hour With President Obama, which will be hosted by Gayle King.