Trump Loses NDA Case Brought Against Omarosa Over Tell-All Book

Omarosa Manigault Newman has successfully defeated an arbitration case brought against her by the Donald Trump campaign, which alleged she violated a non-disclosure agreement with comments made in public and a book that was critical of the former president.

On Monday (Sept. 27), an arbiter rejected the Trump campaign's claims, saying in a summary judgment that the NDA was "overbroad, indefinite, and unreasonable," CNN reports.

In the judgment, Arbiter T. Andrew Brown of the American Arbitration Association said that the NDA's terms went "far beyond what would be reasonably expected to protect" the Trump campaign's interests.

The arbiter added that the NDA attempted to hold Manigault Newman to "an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family, or his or family members' businesses, for the rest of her life," which the judgment labeled “certainly unreasonable."

The Trump campaign filed the lawsuit in Aug. 2018. That's the same day Manigault Newman released her behind-the-scenes book Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

The summary judgment said that because Manigault Newman prevailed in the arbitration case, she could now pursue attorneys’ fees.

"Clearly, I am very happy with this ruling," Manigault Newman said in a statement, according to CNN. "Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years! Finally, the bully has met his match!"

In Omarosa’s book, she paints Trump, her former boss, as mentally unstable, racist, lewd, emotionally abusive who oversaw a conniving case of aides and family members whose goals rarely included the betterment of the nation he was president of.