Tristan Thompson Accused Of Sliding Into The DMs Of A Teenage ‘Influencer’

Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is single and ready to mingle — but he might have gone too far in his pursuit of a new lady friend. The power forward is being exposed on Instagram for allegedly sliding into the DMs of an underage blogger.

Seventeen-year-old Yasmin Adelina shared a screenshot of Thompson attempting to shoot his shot, and social media is in shambles.

Adelina, who celebrated her 17th birthday in December, took a photo of the baller leaving a purple heart emoji in her direct messages.