Tristan Thompson Accused Of Sliding Into The DMs Of A Teenage ‘Influencer’

Oh, boy...

Published 18 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is single and ready to mingle — but he might have gone too far in his pursuit of a new lady friend. The power forward is being exposed on Instagram for allegedly sliding into the DMs of an underage blogger.

Seventeen-year-old Yasmin Adelina shared a screenshot of Thompson attempting to shoot his shot, and social media is in shambles.

Adelina, who celebrated her 17th birthday in December, took a photo of the baller leaving a purple heart emoji in her direct messages.

When asked by a fan if she replied to Thompson’s DM, the self-proclaimed singer and influencer revealed that she had not. "No I didn't. Otherwise I wouldn't have posted it. Could post other ppl if I wanted, but I don't usually do that lol. That one just shows how trash men are."

Yasmin Adelina (above), an influencer, accused Tristan Thompson of sliding in her DMs. (Photo by Instagram/yasminadelina__)

It’s not clear whether Thompson was aware of Adelina’s age when he reached out to her.

Thompson’s latest attempt at making a social media love connection surprises even those who know of his philandering ways well. The newly single NBA star was spotted out with a mystery woman as details about his alleged kiss with Jordyn Woods surfaced online.

