Tristan Thompson Accused Of Sliding Into The DMs Of A Teenage ‘Influencer’

The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is single and ready to mingle — but he might have gone too far in his pursuit of a new lady friend. The power forward is being exposed on Instagram for allegedly sliding into the DMs of an underage blogger.
Seventeen-year-old Yasmin Adelina shared a screenshot of Thompson attempting to shoot his shot, and social media is in shambles.
Adelina, who celebrated her 17th birthday in December, took a photo of the baller leaving a purple heart emoji in her direct messages.
When asked by a fan if she replied to Thompson’s DM, the self-proclaimed singer and influencer revealed that she had not. "No I didn't. Otherwise I wouldn't have posted it. Could post other ppl if I wanted, but I don't usually do that lol. That one just shows how trash men are."
It’s not clear whether Thompson was aware of Adelina’s age when he reached out to her.
Thompson’s latest attempt at making a social media love connection surprises even those who know of his philandering ways well. The newly single NBA star was spotted out with a mystery woman as details about his alleged kiss with Jordyn Woods surfaced online.
