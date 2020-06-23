Kobe Bryant’s First Championship Ring Heads To Auction

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant puts his hand on the NBA championship trophy at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers victory parade through downtown Los Angeles 21 June 2000. About 200,000 fans lined the streets to cheer on the Lakers NBA 2000 championship. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/VINCE BUCCI (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s First Championship Ring Heads To Auction

It is ticketed to sell for more than $250,000.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

It has almost been 20 years since Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers won their first NBA Championship in 2000. 

Following the big win, Bryant decided to pay for two extra full-sized championship rings to be made for his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant and his mother, Pamela

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Performs Tribute To Kobe Bryant For Virtual ESPY Awards

But according to TMZ, the historic 40-diamond ring that was gifted to his dad will now go up for action at  Goldin Auctions. It is ticketed to sell for more than $250,000. 

In May of this year, Pamela sold her ring through Goldin Auctions for $206,000. 

Joe and Pamela first sold the 14k gold rings back in 2013 in addition to other valuable Kobe items that totaled $280,000. 

RELATED: Why Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Ceremony Will Be Delayed

Kobe memorabilia has continued to go up for sale since his tragic passing on January 26 with his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. 

(Photo by Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC