Kobe Bryant’s First Championship Ring Heads To Auction

It has almost been 20 years since Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers won their first NBA Championship in 2000.

Following the big win, Bryant decided to pay for two extra full-sized championship rings to be made for his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant and his mother, Pamela.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Performs Tribute To Kobe Bryant For Virtual ESPY Awards

But according to TMZ, the historic 40-diamond ring that was gifted to his dad will now go up for action at Goldin Auctions. It is ticketed to sell for more than $250,000.

In May of this year, Pamela sold her ring through Goldin Auctions for $206,000.

Joe and Pamela first sold the 14k gold rings back in 2013 in addition to other valuable Kobe items that totaled $280,000.

RELATED: Why Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Ceremony Will Be Delayed

Kobe memorabilia has continued to go up for sale since his tragic passing on January 26 with his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.