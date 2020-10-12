Watch Nike’s Emotional Ad Celebrating Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Championship

Titled, “You Can’t Stop LA,” the narrator points out the highs and lows of the season, saying, “we won” and “we lost.” Also adding, “Because we lost so much, this win means so much more.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been crowned the 2020 NBA champions, after beating the Miami Heat on Sunday (Oct. 11). It’s a huge win for the team and for basketball, considering all that has transpired in 2020 due to the coronavirus, protests and, sadly, the loss of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant in January. Nike captured this moment perfectly in a victory ad for the Lakers.

The historic win is the franchises’ 17th championship and the first in 10 years since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to the title a decade ago against the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led their team in the 4-2 game winning series after the Lakers won 106-93 during Game 6 of their best of seven series. The Lakers dedicated their season to Kobe after the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash in January alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant also reacted to the win by sharing a memorable photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram Story, writing, “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations Lakers, Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course - block out the noise’,” People reports.

She wrapped up her post adding, “Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.”