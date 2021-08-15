Sha’Carri Richardson To Face Jamaican Medalists After Tokyo Olympics Ban

Following her suspension from this year’s Tokyo Olympics, U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson is making her return to the track for a professional race.

Next weekend (August 20-21), the 46th annual Prefontaine Classic will take place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Richardson, 21, will compete against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint.

The U.S. The Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson earlier this summer on charges of marijuana usage, forcing her to miss the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson later stated that the marijuana was used to help cope with the loss of her biological mother.

Jamaica took home the gold, silver, and bronze medals in the 100 meters event, which Richardson was set to compete in. During trials, Richardson topped all three of the sprinters and now she has the chance to do it again at the Prefontaine Classic.

Speaking about Richardson’s preparedness, her rep says, “ Sha'Carri has been focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials. She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race."

In July, Richardson spoke to the Today Show about accepting her suspension, state of mind, and the reason behind her actions. “Who am I to tell you how to cope?” She rhetorically asked during her interview.