Alexis Skyy Describes The Pain Of Pumping With Breast Implants

Published 3 hours ago

Looks like nothing can stop a mother focused on her grind!

Just a week ago, Alexis Skyy was rushed to the hospital with a premature water break, and gave birth to a one-pound baby girl, with rapper Fetty Wapvia C-section three months early (Jan. 4).

Thankfully, it seems like everything is going well for the 23-year-old mother and her new baby, Alayia! In fact, from the looks of her recent IG Stories, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star is already on top of her glam with renewed lash extensions — and back on her feet for the hustle!

Turns out even a pregnancy scare doesn’t stop Alexis Skyy’s insane hustle.

She recently announced on her IG Stories that she's back to business shipping out backed up orders from her vegan beauty brand, KoKo Mi' Mommy — even teasing a new collection of silk robes and head wraps, a similar concept to Fetty Wap's other baby mama, Masika Kalysha.

But before the #mommyshaming begins, it's not all about work for the new mother. Perhaps veering a bit into TMI territory, she confessed that “pumping hurts” due to her breast implants. Wow, the things you do for your baby! 

We're just happy that both Alexis and Alayia are recovering well. Prayers up!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

