Alexis Skyy Describes The Pain Of Pumping With Breast Implants

Looks like nothing can stop a mother focused on her grind!

Just a week ago, Alexis Skyy was rushed to the hospital with a premature water break, and gave birth to a one-pound baby girl, with rapper Fetty Wap, via C-section three months early (Jan. 4).

Thankfully, it seems like everything is going well for the 23-year-old mother and her new baby, Alayia! In fact, from the looks of her recent IG Stories, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star is already on top of her glam with renewed lash extensions — and back on her feet for the hustle!