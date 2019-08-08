Ming Lee Simmons Has Jaws On The Floor As She Announces Her Swimsuit Collab With This Bikini Pic

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
When your parents are Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, you’re bound to have all the tools to be successful! Their eldest daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, is cashing in on her good genes and parents’ business savvy by making some serious business moves of her own.
We’ve literally seen Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons grow up right in front of our eyes! They started out as adorable, kiddie models and now they’re flourishing with their educations and careers.
While Kimora Lee Simmons gave us the perfect Hot Girl Summer ‘fits with her Baby Phat revival, now Ming Lee Simmons is making it that much hotter by dropping a swimsuit collaboration with the Nessy Swimwear.
This pink, velour, accented bikini paired with Nike Air Force 1s is giving us serious 2000s vibes. The 19-year-old is looking just like her model mama in this pic, and we’re loving it.
If you’re trying to cop this look, Ming Lee Simmons’ swimsuit collab drops August 12.
