Ming Lee Simmons Has Jaws On The Floor As She Announces Her Swimsuit Collab With This Bikini Pic

When your parents are Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, you’re bound to have all the tools to be successful! Their eldest daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, is cashing in on her good genes and parents’ business savvy by making some serious business moves of her own.

We’ve literally seen Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons grow up right in front of our eyes! They started out as adorable, kiddie models and now they’re flourishing with their educations and careers.