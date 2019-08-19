Saweetie Stakes Her Claim In The Fashion Race With Sexy Collab With PrettyLittleThing

Written by Tweety Elitou

Saweetie is known for effortlessly finding the balance between sexy streetwear and feminine fashions. Now, according to the “Icy Grl” rapper, you can too! Excited to announce her collaboration with UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, the 26-year-old California native flaunted new fashion from her PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collection.

“MY NEW @prettylittlething collection drops Sept. 9th,” Saweetie revealed on her Instagram post styling in a bright pink ‘fit from her clothing line. She continued, “All designs were made from scratch. We took our time with it and I’m so happy to see it come to life.” Related | Saweetie Teases New 'Icy' Merch Wearing A Graffiti Bralette, Itty Bitty Shorts And Thigh-High Boots Announcing to the world that it was her first big collaboration, Saweetie expressed her sincerest thank you for the popular clothing brand believing in her. “Thank you PLT for believing me, and letting me put this ICY GRL touch on your brand,” she said, adding, “Love y’all!”

Whether you’re interested in comfy casual vibes or a bad and boujee ‘fit, according to the “My Type,” rapper there are 50 items to choose from. From super-short dresses to utility tops and cargo pants, the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie collection promises to bring you a touch of that trendy LA glam. If you’re eager to cop the new collection, you’ll have to wait until September 9. Until then, you can count down here on the PrettyLittleThing website.