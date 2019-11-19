The Late Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Brand Will Host Pop-Up Shop In New York City

According to an announcement on The Marathon Clothing ’s Instagram, east coast fans of the late Nipsey Hussle will be able to purchase a piece of the Los Angeles rapper’s legacy at a “pop-up” shop in the big apple.

Just in time for the holidays, TMC merchandise will be available for purchase from Friday (Nov. 29) until Sunday (Dec. 1) in NYC.

Going off the high demand for the brand, we suggest you get ready to stand in long lines for the daily event scheduled for 10am-8pm.

RELATED | Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Updates Fans On Order Statuses With Heartrending Post

Created in 2017, The Marathon Clothing brand played a major part in Nip’s business legacy. Specializing in streetwear fashions, Nipsey, along with his partners, opened their first brick and mortar store in the neighborhood where he grew up, on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.