The Late Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Brand Will Host Pop-Up Shop In New York City

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s marathon continues…on the east coast!

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

The marathon continues, in New York City! 

According to an announcement on The Marathon Clothing’s Instagram, east coast fans of the late Nipsey Hussle will be able to purchase a piece of the Los Angeles rapper’s legacy at a “pop-up” shop in the big apple.

See you soon NYC! 🗽🏁

Just in time for the holidays, TMC merchandise will be available for purchase from Friday (Nov. 29) until Sunday (Dec. 1) in NYC.

Going off the high demand for the brand, we suggest you get ready to stand in long lines for the daily event scheduled for 10am-8pm. 

Created in 2017, The Marathon Clothing brand played a major part in Nip’s business legacy. Specializing in streetwear fashions, Nipsey, along with his partners, opened their first brick and mortar store in the neighborhood where he grew up, on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. 

Sadly, at the age of 33, Nipsey was tragically gunned down in front of his store on March 31. He is survived by his two children, Kross and Emani, soulmate Lauren London, and a host of family and friends.

We think we speak for everyone when we say we’re happy to see that Victory Lap rapper’s legacy continues to move forward!

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

