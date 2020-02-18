See Nike's New 'Black History Month Collection' And Powerful Campaign

Written by Tweety Elitou

Whether in music and media, or in sports and style, Black people have some major influence. By the way, that statement is not up for debate. We are THE trendsetters. Thankfully, big lifestyle brands can no longer refuse to highlight our greatness! In honor of Black History Month, Nike announced the launch of a 2020 Black History Month Collection featuring photos of various young Black leaders modeling the new designs.

“Watch us rise,” the activewear brand captioned an Instagram post that highlights the new vanguard of leaders. Here’s what some of the faces featured in the campaign had to say. Amanda Godman, Inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of the United States: “We might look different. Our blackness might show itself both phenotypically and culturally in a wide myriad of ways, but there's a certain commonality in what we’re willing to fight for.”

Nigel Sylvester, Professional BMX Rider: “I want to see my people win. I want us to feel good about ourselves and our ambitions. I want us to identify the things that we want to accomplish and then take the necessary actions needed to reach those goals. The most important part is the “we”: being together, being a team, and being a squad that’s always here for one another.” With notes of '90s inspired street style and African textile patterns, the collection will feature different Nike styles, including Air Force 1 Low ($130), Air Max 95 ($180), and Converse BHM Pro Leather ($95).

You will be able to shop the collection on Nike.com and at select retailers on Feb. 19. For Black History Month, Nike will also recognize 20 U.S.-based nonprofits that offer play and sport programs, and support education and career development, with a total of $500,000 in grants.