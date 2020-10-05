Doing Mighty Fine!: Cardi B Buys Herself A $65K Bedazzled Birkin Handbag

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cardi B has a serious Birkin bag fetish! Over the weekend, the Money rapper posted a video showing the latest additions to her luxury handbag collection and let’s just say she spent some serious coinage. Keep scrolling to see Cardi’s brand new bedazzled Birkin, along with her other fashionable accessories that cost a mini fortune.

"I got an Expensive problem. In love tho," she captioned the Instagram video posted on Friday. She went on to promise her followers, "I ain't getting no more this month."



According to the @cardibcloset, Cardi's new Birkins were indeed quite pricey. In case you were wondering, the customized Hermès Birkin by Privé Porter that features over 30,000 Swarovski crystals, costs a whopping $65,000 while the limited-edition "Sunrise" Rainbow Birkin boasts a price tag of $39,995. The pricing for the camouflage bag is unknown at the moment.

There’s nothing like having the finances to purchase what you love! In fact, her expensive taste for handbags are sure to pay off thanks to the appreciation of value. See, who said fashion couldn’t be an investment piece!