Tyra Banks Personally Offered Rihanna’s Mini Look-Alike The Gig Of Her Life

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It’s without a doubt, being Rihanna’s twin has its perks—and some serious modeling opportunities!
Last month, the world was introduced to Rih’s mini lookalike, Ala’a Skyy, after the “Where Have You Been” singer posted a photo of the 7-year-old on her Instagram along with the caption, “Almost drop my phone. How?”
With over 7 million likes and thousands of celebrities and RiRi’s fans voicing their shock in the comments, we’d say the resemblance is uncanny.
Last week, when we spoke to Ala’a’s mother, Bria Baytops—who shared she had a total fan-girl moment when she spotted her daughter on Rihanna’s timeline— she revealed with BET Digital that she reached out to Tyra Banks via a DM.
Related: EXCLUSIVE: We Talked To Bria Baytops, The Mother Of Rihanna’s Mini Look-Alike, Ala’a
Looks like the message paid off!
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight about ModelLand, an upcoming multi-level 21,000 sq. ft. open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Santa Monica, Tyra revealed she’s been obsessed with Ala'a.
Related: Tyra Banks Will Open Supermodel-Themed Amusement Park, 'ModelLand'
"I lost my mind," Tyra said. "Rihanna looks like Tookie, the lead girl in the Modelland story. Rihanna, I know you not gonna play Tookie. She might, you never know. But for this, I don’t think I'm necessarily going to get Rihanna for the movie. But I was like, we're also looking for little girl Tookie. So I was like, that little girl looks like little girl Tookie, because Tookie's also kind of inspired by me and my story."
Tyra continued, "So I just became obsessed with this girl. I was like, 'Help me! Who is this girl? Like, I want to find this girl and hopefully, possibly she can try out because she's got to act and do all that stuff, to play little Tookie."
Using FaceTime, ET surprised Tyra by connecting the supermodel with Ala'a and her mom.
"We're calling to see if maybe Ala’a will audition for Modelland to play the young version of the lead character because she looks so much like the lead character," Tyra shared with the mother-daughter duo during the call.
What an amazing opportunity!
According to Tyra, she’s "looking for 14 people from the age of 18 to 50, 60 something," which she will personally handpick using photos submitted via Instagram.
"I am doing a big search for the very first Modelland models and when I say models, I don't mean professional models that are signed to modeling agencies," she explained.
"I don't mean the stereotype look of what people think a model is. At Modelland, we are redefining what a model is. I am announcing this huge secret project that exists inside of the Modelland universe. It is secret, it is massive and I am ready to change some lives," Tyra added.
Before hanging up, Tyra dropped a few gems to the budding model.
"The best piece of advice is to really study hard at school and know that modeling will always be there. So make sure you finish school and make sure that you listen to your mom and get all your schoolwork done," Tyra shared. "Then once your schoolwork is done, then you can practice your model poses in the mirror. But not until the schoolwork is done."
Facts! We’re excited to see what’s next for RiRi’s mini-me. A Fenty campaign? Possibly for Ala’a who has over 132K followers on Instagram!
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS