Kim Kardashian Opens Up About The West Family Diet

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian never disappoints whenever she opts to open up the floodgate to allow her millions of fans to ask questions about her lifestyle. Staying on-trend, Monday night was no different! In case you missed it, during a candid Q&A on Twitter the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star opened up about something we’ve all been dying to know—her diet!

"I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore," Kim responded after a fan questioned if she would ever go vegan.

I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Piggybacking on the previous question, another fan inquired if her four children with rapper Kanye West—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm— eat plant-based too. "Yes they do!" Kim, 39, replied. “North is a pescatarian though.” For those who are not aware, unlike Vegans who swear off all meat and poultry, Pescatarians allow fish in their diet.

Kudos to North, 6, for upholding her disciplined diet! That probably explains why Kim has a gigantic walk-in fridge, filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, inside her luxe California mansion. RELATED | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace Continuing to share more details about her healthy lifestyle, we soon learned that while Kimmy sticks to her “mostly” healthy lifestyle, she does give herself room for snacking. Besides loving “oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast” and “vegan tacos for lunch” (also "Sea Moss Smoothies”), the fitness enthusiast revealed nothings like a good junk food splurge. "I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes," she tweeted when asked about her favorite snack.

I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes https://t.co/EJKLhJ2yTv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

However, don’t give her anything spicy! "I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey [sic] anything," she added. “I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don't like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave."

I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave https://t.co/jxDVJAxZox — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

She went on to plea for the return of her favorite Oreos. "Big Stuff Oreos. They discontinued them years ago. Please Oreo bring them back." Well, there you have it—another glimpse into Kim’s glasshouse (aka lifestyle).