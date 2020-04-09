Russell Wilson Says He Has Become Wife Ciara’s ‘Celebrity Hairstylist’ While Being Quarantined

Written by Tweety Elitou

Russell Wilson and Ciara are making the most of the coronavirus quarantine by dedicating their time and energy to their children, bonding as a couple, and donating millions to charity. RELATED | Ciara Finally Shares The Secret Prayer That Sent Her Russell Wilson On Tuesday (April 7), everyone’s favorite celebrity couple appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon via live stream. During the interview, the proud parents opened up about their newfound lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the fun ways they are adjusting to the “new normal.”

Snuggling up by the fireplace in their luxe California home, a pregnant Ciara was all smiles as she dished on the creative ways they’ve been caring for the needs of their 5-year-old son Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna. “We’ve realized there’s nothing we can’t do,” the expecting singer shared. “At this point, we’re teachers assistant, [and] Zoom class-ing it up, which has been really fun.” The NFL star has even become the family’s official coach. “I’m coaching football, baseball, basketball,” he shared. RELATED | Russell Wilson Says He's ‘Pampering’ His Expecting Wife, Ciara, With Her Pregnancy Cravings And We're Jealous As the segment continued, we soon learned that not only is Ciara planning dance classes for the family, but she and Russel have also learned new trades during their stint at home. We are talking about “cooking,” “dog grooming,” and even celebrity hairstyling according to Russell who has been “helping with all of Ciara’s wigs.”

Looks like Russell is keeping true to his word of “pampering” his wife during her pregnancy. How sweet!