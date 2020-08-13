Boss Moves!: Beauty Mogul Millionaire, Supa Cent Buys Massive Mansion And The Lot Next Door

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Black beauty mogul Reynell Steward—a.k.a. “Supa Cent”—is refusing to let negative energy stop her from winning!
After accusations arose that her husband was having an extramarital affair, the social media influencer and founder/CEO of The Crayon Case Cosmetics decided to pivot the conversation to ultimately inspire her fellow women entrepreneurs.
Besides giving her 2 million Instagram followers insight on the growth of her beauty business, the mother of two also showcased her latest win—new property!
In the brief clip posted on Instagram, Supa Cent proudly showed off her massive Florida mansion before walking over to the lot next door and removing the available sign.
“You know what... let me grab this one too,” she captioned the video, along with the hashtag #CheckMate.
A mood. We glad to see that the business babe is not only continuing to build her beauty brand but is also successfully investing in her real-estate portfolio. We love seeing a Black woman achieving her goals!
