Boss Moves!: Beauty Mogul Millionaire, Supa Cent Buys Massive Mansion And The Lot Next Door

Black beauty mogul Reynell Steward —a.k.a. “ Supa Cent ”—is refusing to let negative energy stop her from winning!

After accusations arose that her husband was having an extramarital affair, the social media influencer and founder/CEO of The Crayon Case Cosmetics decided to pivot the conversation to ultimately inspire her fellow women entrepreneurs.

Besides giving her 2 million Instagram followers insight on the growth of her beauty business, the mother of two also showcased her latest win—new property!