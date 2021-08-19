Kandi Burruss Documents Her Breast Reduction To ‘Be Real With People’

During the first episode of her new YouTube series titled Body Work , Kandi shared candid details about her recent breast reduction procedure as a way to unmask celebrity makeovers and “be real with the people.”

Kandi Burruss documented her breast reduction on YouTube, and we have all the details about her cosmetic procedure. Keep scrolling to learn what inspired her body transformation, along with the actual footage from the day of her surgery.

"Let's not let all the other diets and stuff that I've done confuse you into thinking that that's what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey," the 45-year-old star shared in the 40-minute video, six weeks after getting her breast reduced. "I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, 'juice cleanse' recently. Yes, I did lose a couple of pounds with that."

While Kandi says she lost weight with her diet and lifestyle change, she admits that it didn’t shrink the size of her breasts. "I have been trying to change the way I eat. I've been trying intermittent fasting. I've been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs are smaller," she continued. "I went to a doctor and he did a little— he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I'm just gonna keep it 100 with you."

The mother-of-three also revealed that she has undergone liposuction and a tummy tuck. She also admits she "tried" Botox, but ultimately decided to discontinue the facial injections.

Below, watch the video that shows Kandi visiting Dr. Chad Deal and her time in the recovery room when she celebrated how her doctor “reduced these bad boys."