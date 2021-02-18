The Ladies Get Into Some Fun on First Wives Club 02/17/2021
Hazel takes the ladies on a wild night out with a producer in hopes of boosting her music career on the next First Wives Club, Wednesday at 10/9c.
Exclusive
00:30
Boiling Point Investigates Moments That Changed History
Look back at important events in the fight for racial justice, from Bloody Sunday to Black Lives Matter marches, on the six-part docuseries Boiling Point, premiering Sunday at 8/7c.
02/18/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Old Flames Reignite in Never and Again
BET+ ORIGINAL. Former high school sweethearts Kevin and Jasmine, once separated by tragedy, face new obstacles as they rekindle their romance in Never and Again, premiering February 11.
01/28/2021
Exclusive
00:15
The Ladies Channel "Set It Off" on the Next First Wives Club
Ari isn't letting Hazel's ex move on without a fight on the next episode of First Wives Club, premiering Wednesday at 10/9c.
02/03/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Layne Spices Things Up & Veronica Has a Plan on Bigger
Layne and Greg visit a sex shop, Veronica makes a big investment, and Vince works on his social media game on Bigger, Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30c.
02/11/2021
Highlight
00:15
Disrupt & DismantleDisrupt and Dismantle Investigates Inequality in America
Soledad O'Brien traces the roots of America's racism, wealth gap and other systemic problems on the six-part Content for Change docuseries Disrupt and Dismantle, airing February 21 at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasNo One's Safe from Cupid's Arrow on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Valentine's Day compels Andi, Karen, Sabrina and Danni to guard their hearts and watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/05/2021
Performance
04:06
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationPJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls Perform a Medley
PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls come together onstage to perform the songs "So in Love" and "All in His Plan."
02/08/2021
Performance
02:44
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationKoryn Hawthorne - "Speak to Me"
Koryn Hawthorne performs her song "Speak to Me" at the 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/06/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Bree Schemes to Help Hazel Make Money on First Wives Club
Hazel resorts to auctioning off her belongings for money on the next episode of First Wives Club, Wednesday at 10/9c.
02/10/2021
Exclusive
01:46
Blxst Plays The Last
L.A. producer and songwriter Blxst reveals the last time he was surprised, the last thing he ate, the last time he felt empowered, the last time he was afraid and the last text he sent.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Highlight
05:58
Body of WorkDiggy Simmons
Musician and actor Diggy Simmons explains how working out gives him holistic rewards and provides him with a better life.
02/19/2021
Highlight
06:25
Body of WorkRobert Ri'chard
Actor and trainer Robert Ri'chard outlines the scientific approach he took to his fitness journey and discusses the impact his attitude has had on others.
02/19/2021
Highlight
08:14
Body of WorkNecole Kane
Bodybuilder and xoNecole founder Necole Kane discusses the unique challenges of being a Black woman in fitness contests and how fasted cardio fits into her routine.
02/19/2021
Highlight
06:31
Body of WorkParker McKenna Posey
Actress Parker McKenna Posey tackles body positivity and what it means to love yourself while getting fit.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:25
Body of WorkApryl Jones
Entrepreneur, model and singer Apryl Jones discusses how her appearance has changed while working out and how her role as a mother shapes her outlook on fitness.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:11
Body of WorkNazanin Mandi
Singer and model Nazanin Mandi spent many years dealing with body dysmorphia, but meeting with a trainer changed her life for the better.
02/19/2021
Highlight
05:12
Body of WorkAce Hood
All-around fitness is at the center of rapper Ace Hood's world, and he uses it to make him the best father he can be.
02/19/2021
Highlight
04:51
Body of WorkRebecca Crews
Singer-songwriter and actress Rebecca Crews has always been athletic, but her fitness work really kicked into high gear when she became a mother.
02/19/2021
Highlight
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasTrust Is Put to the Test on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Fatima helps Zac get answers, Danni struggles to trust Preston's sister, and Andi faces a big decision on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021