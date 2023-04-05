Donald Trump: Indicted, Arrested, and Released—So What Happens Now?

Donald Trump now holds the dubious distinction of being the first former president to be indicted in U.S. history. On Tuesday (April 4), a day that will forever live in infamy, Trump surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at 1:23 p.m. EST. These events followed his indictment last week for allegedly paying $130,000, by way of his former attorney, in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep his affair quiet.

Upon arriving in New York City criminal court, he was then placed under arrest before being arraigned. After the unsealing of the 13-page document, Trump was charged with 34 counts, including several felonies, by a prosecution team led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges.

Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that Trump was the mastermind behind a "catch and kill scheme" to suppress negative stories "in furtherance of his candidacy for President."

"From August 2015 to December 2017, the Defendant (Trump) orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects," the indictment stated.

Following the arraignment, Trump flew right back to his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida for a press conference where he was unapologetic and stood firm in his innocence, stating, "This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately."

These charges are not just going to disappear. Trump is scheduled to return to court in December. His lawyers have filed a motion to excuse him from the hearing, citing the security risks..

Ashley Etienne, a CBS News political contributor and former communication director for Vice President Kamala Harris and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, spoke with BET.com about all of the political implications of Trump’s historic indictment.

BET.com: After the indictment revealed that Trump is facing 34 charges, does he still stand a chance to win the Republican nomination?

Ashley Etienne: He's still well-positioned to get the Republican nomination, but the issue is the general election. Donald Trump and the MAGA movement have lost the last three election cycles, and polls now show that more than 60% of independents actually support the indictment. That is the voting bloc that swings the general election. It's got to be giving the Republicans heartburn when it comes to the general election in 2024.

While he's well-positioned to win the primary, most of these swing states are supporting the indictment, which has to give Trump some pause. Also with Trump, I'm not so sure it's about winning. I think it's all about Donald Trump. The reality is that this issue, and others related to it, are bigger than he is. It’s about the principles and the very founding of our nation that no one is above the law, and that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. That’s what this is about, and we'll let the justice system work its will.

BET.com: Do you believe that Trump has tried to discredit Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Fulton County DA (in Georgia) Fani Willis, and New York Attorney General Letitia James because they are Black? Or would he behave like this regardless of who the prosecutors are?

Ashley Etienne: Donald Trump lives in an alternate universe driven by alternative facts where he's always the victim. I have confidence that those officers of the court are following the letter of the law. I have no concerns about that. I hate to be so blunt here, but as it relates to any of these cases, maybe with the exception of the New York investigation, the [former] President has never denied his involvement in any of them. Of everything that Trump has done, the New York case is the least egregious of all of his infractions. Let's not forget that he tried to shake down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get dirt on President Biden. He admitted to lying about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was caught on tape, and never denied it. He also tried to shake down the Georgia State Attorney and the Secretary of State for 11,000 votes during the presidential election. So much of what Trump has done has been recorded or is on video, and he's never denied it. So I have nothing but faith that they're following the letter of the law and that at some point, justice will catch up.

BET.com: From an international perspective, what does Trump’s indictment do to the stature of the U.S. across the world?

Ashley Etienne: Our standing in the world matters, but what matters most is that we defend and uphold American democracy, which is under attack across the entire globe. The very foundation of our democracy, our justice system, and our legal system is that no one is above the law. We saw that yesterday when the justice system upheld that principle, and as Americans, we should all be very proud of that.

BET.com: Does the Trump indictment make the path easier and/or more challenging for President Biden to be reelected for a second term?

Ashley Etienne: It’s often said in the Democratic Party that our best fundraiser and organizer has been Donald Trump. This indictment is a reminder to the American people of what you get with Trump. We’re talking about him meddling in elections and lying to the American people about COVID, again, he admitted everything. This is an opportunity to double down on that message and reinforce that America stands firm in our principles and that even a former president is not above the law.

BET.com: Lastly, what advice would you give to the Democratic Party in their messaging to appeal to independent voters in the next election cycle?

Ashley Etienne: The party will continue to protect, defend, and uphold American democracy. At some point, the party can use this as an opportunity to ask the American people, ‘Is this what you want in a president?' I think the second question is, ‘Do you want to relive the last four years of Trump again?' We have to remind the American people, especially the 62% of independents who believe he should have been indicted, of these facts with laser-focused attention.