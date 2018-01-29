Kim Kardashian Posted A Record Number Of Nude Selfies This Week, But Her Latest One Is The Most NSFW Yet

Kim Kardashian has always been comfortable showcasing her body on social media , but it seems as though her desire to share NSFW level pics has been thrown into overdrive with the new year. The new mom -of-three has been sharing explicit posts all month long, but her most recent series of pics have got to be her raciest posts yet.

Showcasing her new Bo Derek inspired cornrows, Kardashian posed for a slew of photos rocking an all white g-string. In one photo Kardashian wore a long sleeved white see-through top without a bra but made sure to blur her nipples.

In another, Kardashian posed topless with a fur jacket covering one breast and leaving the other one completely exposed. Just like in the previous pic, Kardashian made sure to edit out her nips. Next up, Kardashian posed on a bed with her back arch displaying her g-string and bare behind.

These new photos are just several of many the reality shared over the couple of weeks. Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her topless, even going completely nude, with the exception for a sheet, in one photo.

In typical Kim Kardashian fashion, the reality starlet raised a slew of controversy surrounding her new pics. Aside from the obvious outrage over her nudity, Kim’s ode to Bo West, an actor mainstream America credits originating the style in the 1979 film 10, also ruffled some feathers.