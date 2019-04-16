Kevin Hunter Speaks Out For The First Time Since Wendy Williams Filed For Divorce

Wendy Williams broke her silence on her filing for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, during Monday's episode of her morning talk show. Now, Hunter, himself, is speaking out and is fully owning up to his reported hand in the dissolving of their marriage.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter started by singing his soon-to-be-ex-wife's praises.

"Twenty-eight years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams," it reads. "At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

Hunter, who also serves as Williams' longtime manager, then went on to directly address the talk show maven's divorce filing, admitting to doing her wrong, in the process.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," he continued. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."

He ended his statement asking that the public "please give me and my family privacy as we heal."

Hunter's words come one day after Williams, 54, broke her silence on their split on her eponymous talk show.

"It's so crazy because now my business is your business," she said during the "Hot Topics" segment of the show. "I'm moving out of [the] sober house in just a few days, you know. It'll be Wendy on her own. I have to tell you, you know I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son."