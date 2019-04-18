Wendy Williams Hired Extra Security To Protect Her From Estranged Husband

The drama between Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is hitting peak levels.

Just days after Hunter was accused of sexually abusing another man, it’s being reported that Williams is beefing up her security to protect her from the man she’s divorcing.

A source close to Page Six claims Wendy hired the extra security to keep her safe around Hunter, who just announced his departure from The Wendy Williams Show, of which he was executive producer since its beginning. He was previously negotiating an exit package from the show.

Williams filed for divorce last week.

Wendy Williams returned to her talk show early last month. Kevin Hunter has denied any abuse claims, including the most recent ones levied at him by Aveon Falstar, a singer signed to his label. However, in his first statement since the divorce was announced, Hunter said that he was “not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”