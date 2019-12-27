Karrueche Tran Responds To Rumors That She’s Pregnant

2019 brought us a ton of celebrity pregnancies. Everyone from Cassie and Amber Rose to Danielle Brooks and Love & Hip Hop’s Hazel E announced they have babies on the way, so baby-bump watch has been active among social media users.

Karrueche is another celeb who has caught pregnancy rumors from time to time, particularly since she’s been dating Victor Cruz for almost two years now. Apparently, though, Ms. Tran doesn’t have anything in the oven this holiday season other than the meals she shared with her family and friends.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress and model poked fun over the prospect she’s pregnant, claiming she’s entering 2020 with nothing more than a food baby.