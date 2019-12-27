Karrueche Tran Responds To Rumors That She’s Pregnant

Social media has been speculating that the actress and model has a baby bump.

2019 brought us a ton of celebrity pregnancies. Everyone from Cassie and Amber Rose to Danielle Brooks and Love & Hip Hop’s Hazel E announced they have babies on the way, so baby-bump watch has been active among social media users.

Karrueche is another celeb who has caught pregnancy rumors from time to time, particularly since she’s been dating Victor Cruz for almost two years now. Apparently, though, Ms. Tran doesn’t have anything in the oven this holiday season other than the meals she shared with her family and friends.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress and model poked fun over the prospect she’s pregnant, claiming she’s entering 2020 with nothing more than a food baby.

Congratulations to me

Followers in her comments not only found the post funny, but super relatable. “Same girl same,” one person wrote. “Sis I felt like this yesterday lmao,” another commented.

Seriously though, after Thanksgiving and the holidays, it’s safe to say that the gym will be crowded at the top of the year.

