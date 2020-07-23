Phaedra Parks Talks Mortuary Business During to COVID-19

There are reports that Phaedra Parks is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the lawyer and reality star is not waiting on a check from RHOA. Her mortuary business is booming -- but for all the wrong reasons.

In an interview with Page Six’s podcast We Hear, Parks said about her mortuary business, “Oh my gosh, it’s going great, didn’t you hear about that pandemic, girl? We are booming -- unfortunately. We have been jam-packed since the pandemic started.”



She continued, “I’m not a physician, however, I do have a mortuary and I’ll tell you this: Normally in the summer months, we’re waiting for a boating accident or a motorcycle crash, because otherwise, we’re pretty empty.”

Parks, who earned her mortuary science degree in 2014, also added, “We are working like it’s our heaviest season, so… I tell people when they say, ‘It’s a joke, it’s not that big of a deal,’ well, let me put it to you in real terms, I’m getting 17 calls a day for pickups and that’s at one location. Last week, all of the people were under 59.”



Parks’ funeral business is located in Georgia, which has been devastated by the coronavirus. Five days ago, on July 18, Georgia set a new record of coronavirus cases, according to WSB-TV. There were 4,689 positive results and 85 percent of critical care beds are currently in use across the state.



Georgia Governor Brian Kemp refuses to issue a mask mandate and has gone so far as to ask a court to “restrain” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from making any further public statements about her citywide mandate to wear masks in public places.



As of today (July 23), nearly 140,000 people are infected with the coronavirus in Georgia.

