‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Says Daughter Brooklyn Is Speaking Multiple Languages

Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn Daly is already showing off how smart she is! The Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star recently flexed her skills in an adorable video where she counted to 10 in French! The soon-to-be- 2-year-old confidently repeated the numbers after mother.

Of course, the proud mom-of-one could not contain her excitement after Brooklyn completed her counting exercise, “Good job, baby!” Moore says.

RELATED: WATCH! Kenya Moore Levels Up The #FruitSnackChallange By Tempting Baby Brooklyn With An Entire Cake

Posting her milestone moment on Instagram, Brooklyn easily flies through the numbers un à dix.