‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Says Daughter Brooklyn Is Speaking Multiple Languages

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn Daly is already showing off how smart she is! The Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star recently flexed her skills in an adorable video where she counted to 10 in French! The soon-to-be- 2-year-old confidently repeated the numbers after mother.
Of course, the proud mom-of-one could not contain her excitement after Brooklyn completed her counting exercise, “Good job, baby!” Moore says.
RELATED: WATCH! Kenya Moore Levels Up The #FruitSnackChallange By Tempting Baby Brooklyn With An Entire Cake
Posting her milestone moment on Instagram, Brooklyn easily flies through the numbers un à dix.
“I do it for the gram!” reads the caption. “Counting to 10 in French #miraclebaby #smartbaby #bk #Brookiecookie.”
France holds a special memory in the hearts of the mother-daughter duo after Kenya took Brooklyn to Paris for a week-long birthday celebration when her daughter turned one. The 49-year old mom is still estranged from her husband, Marc Daly but has thoroughly cherished spending even more one-on-one time with her toddler during the pandemic.
(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS