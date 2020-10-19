Here’s Why Bravo Didn’t Film Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding

When a reality star gets married, there is usually a full camera crew to capture every moment. However, that wasn't the case for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cyntia Bailey. Bravo reportedly did not film her wedding to Fox sportscaster Mike Hill.

Bailey married Hill on October 10 and images of the wedding were all over social media. Nonetheless, TMZ reports a Bravo crew was not in attendance after the wedding was moved to an in-door venue due to Hurricane Delta. TMZ says Bravo did not feel comfortable filming in-doors due to coronavirus concerns.



Luckily, Bailey reportedly had her own camera crew so hopefully fans will be able to see the wedding featured in the upcoming season.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill wed in front of 250 of their closest friends and family at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple introduced very strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to ensure the safety of their guests on their wedding day. The outlet reports that aside from the venue getting a professional deep clean, guests underwent temperature checks and were asked to immediately wash their hands after their arrival.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 at the grand opening of Bailey’s new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar, after dating for almost a year and a half.

Cynthia Bailey’s ‘RHOA’ co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and former RHOA co-star Eva Marcille, stood alongside her as bridesmaids.