John Legend Calls Out Lil Wayne And Other Rappers Who Have Supported Trump

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place," Legend said, referencing Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out .

Performing at a Biden-Harris campaign event in Philadelphia on Monday (Nov. 2), John Legend shared his support for the Democratic party nominees. Before performing “Glory” with rapper Common , Legend addressed the crowd and took a few jabs at fellow artists who have publicly supported President Trump.

John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker. Please vote tomorrow, y’all... #Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2DY4hI7QBL

Legend’s shade is reportedly aimed at rapper Lil Wayne , Ice Cube , and 50 Cent following the release of Trump’s Black Economic Empowerment “Platinum Plan” on Oct. 3 where he secured feedback and support from the notable rappers.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent also said that he planned on packing his bags if Donald Trump loses the election. The G-Unit rapper also expressed his support for the President after seeing Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

While Ice Cube is maintaining that he hasn’t endorsed Trump, Politico reports that he flew to Washington, D.C. and had a private meeting with Trump advisors, including Jared Kushner in September. Later appearing on Fox News in October, the rapper explained working with Trump and his platinum plan.

"We make up 13 percent of the country, and we're only getting .5 percent of the wealth in the country,” he said. “They listened, heard what I had to say, pumped up their plan and presented it to the people."

The 51-year-old rapper was named “Power Player of the Week” by Fox News.