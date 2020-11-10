Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Daughter Luna Honored Baby Jack

After Chrissy Teigen and her family received the ashes of baby Jack on Monday (Nov. 9), the model and mother of two shared how daughter Luna Simone, 4, is remembering her little brother.

Heading to her Instagram, Teigen shared a pair of videos of a teddy pair that held a box containing the ashes of her son after she suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September. She also shared a sweet video of Luna embracing the bear with love. "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen, said in the video. “We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string."

