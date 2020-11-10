Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Daughter Luna Honored Baby Jack

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
After Chrissy Teigen and her family received the ashes of baby Jack on Monday (Nov. 9), the model and mother of two shared how daughter Luna Simone, 4, is remembering her little brother.
Heading to her Instagram, Teigen shared a pair of videos of a teddy pair that held a box containing the ashes of her son after she suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September. She also shared a sweet video of Luna embracing the bear with love. "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen, said in the video. “We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string."
The cookbook author also explained how Luna contributed to the special moment by putting the therapy bear around the ashes and said that “the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty.”
“I’m just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way,” the 34-year-old captioned in her post. “I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”
