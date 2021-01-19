Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces In Powerful Police Brutality PSA

Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys joined other celebs to speak out against police brutality in a chilling video.

On Monday (Jan.18) NowThisNews uploaded the video montage that addressed the horrific ways that Black and brown lives have been lost at the hands of police. The video titled “17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America” spotlights Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean and others who have been victims of police brutality.

A similar video was published in 2016 highlighting other victims.

"I can't believe I'm back four years later with 17 more ways you can be killed," says Keys.

