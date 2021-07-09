Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Rips Into A Woman She Believes Is His Mistress

After nearly 18 years of marriage, Gary Owen and Kenya Duke split in March. Since then, Duke has held nothing back when addressing her soon-to-be ex-husband. Her latest public statements are slamming a woman she believes to be his mistress.

In several Instagram posts on July 8, Duke wrote, “You definitely know who I am… You didn't care @garyownecomedy was/is married and you don't seem to care he still hasn't seen his kids (which is weird because you are a baby mama)."

"He doesn't financially support his wife. Although, he has sent me Zero money (from a company i help build) I am still paying his bills," she continued.

Duke then implied the alleged mistress went on a trip with Owen to the Bahamas and Florida, adding, “You can have him, but you don’t have the money. NOPE!!! Lawyer up, you have now become a big part of this divorce. Gurl, Can't wait to see that tan [bikini emoji] in court. BTW ...your friends dont like you. They out here spilling all your cheating tea."

Duke had more words for Owen in the caption, “I don’t care about any of these paid relationships. Although, I do think $600 for 30 min is too expensive and you were tripping if I tried to order a $12.00 side dishes when we ate out…Wow! What I do care about is you doing the right thing financially when it comes to me. “

Duke has accused Owen of being a deadbeat dad, which he addressed on The Wendy Williams Show last month, saying, “They deadbeat dad kind of stung a little bit. I was like ‘Whoa – weren’t they in private school? Didn’t I have a show, fly back to go to my son’s seventh-grade basketball game, and fly back to make my show?’ It’s nothing to brag about but I’m not a deadbeat dad.”

He also stressed he would not say anything negative about his estranged wife on social media or in interviews.

Back in May, court docs obtained by TMZ stated Duke, 46, was asking for $44,000 a month because “it's the amount Gary would normally deposit in her account to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.”

Duke also claims she didn’t pursue her own career to support Owen who is known for his stand up comedy and films like Ride Along, Think Like A Man and Daddy Day Care.

TMZ also reports that Duke alleges their monthly income is between $200,000 and $400,000 and “never dipped below $100k, even during the pandemic.”

Additionally she alleged “it's not uncommon” for Owen to have $300,000 to $600,000 uncashed checks from his stand-up shows.

According to TMZ, Duke filed divorce documents on Friday (March 19) in Los Angeles County Supreme Court. There’s no clear indication why the Duke filed for divorce from Owen.