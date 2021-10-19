Trending:

Kim Kardashian Buys Hidden Hills Home From Kanye West Amid Divorce

The property was reportedly purchased for $23 million.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 19, 2021 / 10:03 AM

Written by BET Staff

Kim Kardashian has decided to keep her home in Hidden Hills, California, while the divorce with her husband Kanye West is still ongoing.

According to legal documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 12, the reality tv star has acquired the estranged couple's family home, PEOPLE reports. 

Documents report that $23 million of “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances' collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence” were obtained by Kardashian. 

The former couple purchased the house in 2014 for a reported $20 million before moving into the residence in 2017 following renovations. 

News of Kardashian buying the Hidden Hills property comes just after West purchased a beachfront home in Malibu for $60 million. The 3,665-square-foot mansion is designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a pristine ocean view.

The rapper also listed one of his ranches near Cody, Wyoming for sale for $11 million, BET previously reported.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

