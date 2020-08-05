Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Blasts Trump Over Remarks About John Lewis

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms harshly criticized President Trump’s comments about the late Georgia congressman John Lewis, calling him a “narcissist” and saying she was “disgusted” by his remarks in a recent interview.

In an interview with Axios.com published Tuesday (Aug. 4), Trump said that he couldn’t say “one way or the other” if he was impressed by Lewis, who is regarded as a civil rights icon. “I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive” Trump said. But, while not being directly critical of Lewis, he mentioned that he did not participate in the inauguration and other events.

“He didn't come to my inauguration,” Trump said. “He didn't come to my State of the Union speeches. And that's OK. That's his right. And, again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.”

Lewis died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. After his death, Trump did tweet that he was “saddened” over the congressman’s passing.

Bottoms was incensed by Trump’s comments and urged voters to remove him from office in the presidential election in November.

“Donald Trump shows us time and time again that the only thing he believes in is himself,” Bottoms told CNN. “He doesn’t care anything about the American people, he doesn't care anything about the history of this country, he doesn’t care anything about the future of this country.”