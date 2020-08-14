Justice Department Finds Yale Discriminates Against White and Asian Students In Admissions

A two-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice claims that Yale University has illegally discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

But the school rejected the finding as “meritless and “hasty,” according to the Associated Press.

Complaints from Asian students dating back to 2016 about discrimination at Yale and other Ivy League colleges including Brown and Dartmouth spurred an investigation into the admissions process. The DOJ. The probe found that Yale does discriminate on the basis of race in admissions and that race is a “determinative factor” in hundreds of decisions to admit students each year.

“Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness, and division. It is past time for American institutions to recognize that all people should be treated with decency and respect and without unlawful regard to the color of their skin,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who leads the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in a statement.

The Trump administration had previously that it intended to rid the college application process of discrimination and the DOJ also took the side of Asian students making discriminatory allegations against Harvard University.

Yale angrily blasted the department’s decision saying it’s allegation was “baseless.”

“Given our university’s commitment to complying with federal law, I am dismayed that the DOJ inexplicably rushed to conclude its investigation without conducting a fully informed analysis, which would have shown that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent,” said Yale president Peter Salovey and Chris Argyris Professor of Psychology in a statement.

Salovey also said that Yale will continue its current admissions process because the DOJ wants to impose an admissions standard that is “not consistent with existing law.” It is unclear how the finding will affect the school’s Affirmative Action policies.

The Supreme Court has a long history, dating back decades, of decisions regarding college admissions, particularly affecting Affirmative Action. It has ruled that schools may consider race in admissions but that it must be done in a way that will embrace diversity, but should have certain time considerations.