EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama’s Latest Podcast Focuses On The Importance Of Having Black Women In Her Corner

Every Wednesday, for the last few weeks, we’ve waited with anticipation for the latest episode on Spotify from former First Lady Michelle Obama’s new podcast, The Michelle Obama Show. This week, BET.com has an exclusive first listen to what Mrs. O has on her agenda on the next episode airing tomorrow, August 26.

After speaking with her husband, former President Barack Obama, a friend who is a medical professional and her brother, Craig Robinson, Mrs. Obama takes time this week for an insightful conversation about the benefits of genuine friendship in both good times and bad. Joining her will be three of her closest friends Dr. Sharon Malone, Denielle Pemberton, and Kelly Dibble.

In celebration of Women’s Equality Day on Wednesday, August 26, the podcast is perfectly timed as this diverse group of women discuss how they became friends, their impenetrable bond, and putting in the work to nurture their relationship as adults.

Plus, hear Mrs. Obama talk about issues of race including the police killing of George Floyd, and the necessity of having Black women in her inner circle, particularly during her eight years of navigating the White House and certain political nuances.

“This is also why, my girlfriend group, while it is diverse, it has been so important for me to have Black women, in my crew,” said Mrs. Obama during the podcast. “Throughout my life, professionally, because there's just a certain relief that comes when you don't have to walk into your friend group and explain yourself. My group of female friends aren't calling me to say, ‘what can I do?’ You guys are calling me to say, ‘how you doin' girl? You know, let's talk.’”

Listen to the exclusive clip below: