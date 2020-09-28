Why Biden And Harris Say Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Threatens Obama’s Legacy

The Democratic presidential ticket says she threatens Obamacare and abortion rights.

Written by Madison J. Gray

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, and his VP running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, have both come out against President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Harris took to Twitter on Sept. 26, posting, "Trump's hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg's seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett's nomination."

Biden reflected the same sentiment in his own statement:

"Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat. She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012," said Biden. 

Trump officially announced Barrett to succeed Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, on Saturday (Sept. 26), a move roundly criticized by Democrats because of its closeness to the 2020 presidential election, a little more than five weeks away.

An interview circulated widely on social media showing Coney Barrett herself saying she was against nominating a justice to the court so close to the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said that if Barrett, a known conservative, is confirmed, she could have a detrimental impact on the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights, possibly turning them back.

"The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives,” Biden continued. “The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."

Other Democrats in Congress sounded off recently about Trump’s nomination of Barrett.

