Michelle Obama Shares Her Thoughts About Trump’s Behavior During The Debate

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Most viewers who watched the first Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden were left disgusted by the chaotic nature of what went down. Now, former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in saying that she was mortified by the President’s behavior.
On September 30, Mrs. Obama posted on Instagram, "If you were turned off by the President’s behavior last night, I feel you. Believe me, I do. But we can’t let him win by tuning out altogether. That’s what he wants. So turn those feelings into action—turn them into votes for my friend, @JoeBiden.”
RELATED: Michelle Obama Partners With Select Designers To Launch Merch Collection To Support 'When We All Vote' Initiative
She continued, “It’s the only way we can get out of this chaos and restore some stability to this country. You can start by reaching out to everyone you know. Make sure they’re registered. Make sure they know how and when they’re going to vote. And then follow up with them, every day, to make sure they cast their ballot. Because in this election, we’ve got to vote for Joe in numbers that cannot be denied.”
See below:
RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces A Follow Up To Her Best Selling Book 'Becoming'
As the co-chair of When We All Vote, Mrs. Obama has been aggressively pushing citizens to vote in the upcoming election. She has been working to expand voter registration, vote-by-mail, and in person early voting. Back in August, Mrs. Obama said in a PSA, “From the ongoing pandemic, to the passion and protest we’ve seen for racial and social justice, it’s clear that we’re in the middle of a big moment in this country, and that means we need leadership that honestly reflects who we are and what we stand for.”
She continued, “Our job between now and November is to make sure everyone we know understands that the power to make change rests on our ability to cast a vote.”
For more info go to WhenWeAllVote.org.
(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images & Win McNamee/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS