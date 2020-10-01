Michelle Obama Shares Her Thoughts About Trump’s Behavior During The Debate

Most viewers who watched the first Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden were left disgusted by the chaotic nature of what went down. Now, former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in saying that she was mortified by the President’s behavior.

On September 30, Mrs. Obama posted on Instagram, "If you were turned off by the President’s behavior last night, I feel you. Believe me, I do. But we can’t let him win by tuning out altogether. That’s what he wants. So turn those feelings into action—turn them into votes for my friend, @JoeBiden.”

She continued, “It’s the only way we can get out of this chaos and restore some stability to this country. You can start by reaching out to everyone you know. Make sure they’re registered. Make sure they know how and when they’re going to vote. And then follow up with them, every day, to make sure they cast their ballot. Because in this election, we’ve got to vote for Joe in numbers that cannot be denied.”

See below: