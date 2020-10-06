Watch: Joy Ann-Reid ‘Disgusted’ By Trump Removing His Mask At The White House

President Donald Trump is a coronavirus patient and after two days of being hospitalized Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he is now at the White House doing photo ops without consistently wearing his mask. MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid is appalled. On an Oct. 5 episode of The ReidOut , the news show host said after seeing Trump removing his mask while at the White House, “I am speechless. I am stunned. I have to be honest with you, I’m disgusted by what I just saw. This man is contagious.” She also said, “There are moments in this job when you realize that you are witnessing some of the great horrors of history. This is the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen a president do.” Watch below:

. @JoyAnnReid on Trump removing his mask as he returns to the White House. "This is the most irresponsible thing I have ever seen a President do." pic.twitter.com/QAY508wVvH

On October 2, America woke up to news that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, along with senior adviser Hope Hicks and several other Trump staffers.

After a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump was discharged October 5. He tweeted, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Over 210,000 people have died from the COVID-19 and the death toll continues to rise.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.