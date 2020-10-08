Trump Calls Kamala Harris A ‘Monster’ Post-Debate Fox Business Interview

Written by Madison J. Gray

The morning after a vice presidential debate that was far more tempered than his own, President Donald Trump wasted no time trying to belittle Sen. Kamala Harris, calling her a “monster” while continuing to boast about his record in the Black community. Trump also took the time to decline his participation to appear in the second presidential debate, which was scheduled for next week.



In a phone conversation with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, he answers her question about outreach from Black conservatives like Herschel Walker and Candace Owens.



"I have done more for Black community than any president except Abraham Lincoln," a talking point he has repeatedly made over the course of the election cycle, specifically bringing up his record of support for HBCUs, criminal justice reform and opportunity zones. "The Black community understands it, they've been used by the Democrats. Five months before an election they come back; they want the vote of the Black voter."

Asked what he wants to accomplish in a second term, Trump says "I have done more for Black community than any president except Abraham Lincoln." He remains unable to answer this extremely basic question. pic.twitter.com/c9NWho6QLX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Typical, Trump then launches into a tirade about Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who is now leading him in several statewide election polls in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, which then quickly segues into blasting Harris. "He's not mentally capable of being president. You know that, everybody knows that" Trump said to Bartiromo. "And this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says 'no, no, there won't be fracking, there won't be this...' Everything she said is a lie."

Trump also used the occasion to back out of the second debate with Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, which was originally set to have a town hall format. The Committee on Presidential Debates, while retaining that format, changed it to participation from remote locations because Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus and could potentially still be a spreader of the disease. While the Biden campaign agreed to the change, Trump said he would not “waste his time” with it.

JUST IN: On Fox Business @POTUS says he won’t do a virtual debate.



“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous.” #7news pic.twitter.com/nRGf7z2j5Z — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) October 8, 2020

The news follows a vice presidential debate last night that centered largely on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, which has been widely criticized as a failure showcasing the deaths of over 210,000 Americans from the pandemic.



“The vice president and president knew that it was lethal in consequence, that it was airborne, that it would affect young people...and they knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you,” Harris said.



To which Pence responded in defense of the administration: “The reality is under the Biden plan, it looks a lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way.”

