Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Raise Epic Amounts Of Money On The Day Of The Vice Presidential Debate

On October 7, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence had their only vice presidential debate. While Harris was called a “monster” by President Donald Trump and other vulgar language by Republican pundits, the Biden/Harris campaign still raised an enormous amount of money as a direct result of Harris’ participation on Wednesday.

According to Politico, the campaign raked in $12 million on the day of the vice presidential debate. This is $2 million more than the day of the widely criticized presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

This shouldn’t be a shocker. Harris is fundraising gold, as Politico reports, “In the 48 hours after Biden named the California senator as his running mate, the campaign raised $48 million, averaging $1 million an hour.”

RELATED: Black Twitter Loves Kamala Harris' 'Black Mama Face' During VP Debate With Mike Pence

There are no other debates scheduled between Pence and Harris, and now it is being reported that the Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second debate after Trump declined an offer to conduct the October 15 event virtually because of his coronavirus diagnosis. Biden will still hold a town hall that day.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, will likely be the last between the two candidates before Election day.