Fox News Bans Commentator For Vulgar Kamala Harris Attack

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence had their first and only vice presidential debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The debate was civil, compared to the wild rambling of Donald Trump during his debate with Joe Biden on September 29, however, some of the followup commentary was not. One pundit has been dropped from any future bookings at Fox News due to a Tweet.

Harlan Hill, who is reportedly a political consultant and claims to work with the 2020 Trump campaign, tweeted, “Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying b*tch. Sorry, it’s just true.” According to The Daily Beast, Hill has now been banned from Fox News. A spokesperson stated, “We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms.”

While he is not paid by Fox News, Hill has done “at least 47 guest appearances on Fox News or Fox Business programs since Dec. 13, 2017,” The Daily Beast reported.



The outlet also stated Hill said via text message, “Kamala Harris was extraordinarily disrespectful to the vice president last night, lied to the American people repeatedly on The Biden/Harris platform, and was just generally unlikable and smug. I tweeted what I tweeted and I’d tweet it again.”



There were countless insults from conservatives to the California Senator, even from the President of the United States. The morning after the vice presidential debate Trump called Sen. Kamala Harris a “monster” while talking to Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.