Kamala Harris Honors Americans Lost To COVID-19 In Powerful Speech

Tomorrow, Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black woman to become Vice President of the United States. However, she ascends to the position understanding that the country is still suffering through the coronavirus pandemic. In a powerful speech, she honored the more than 400,000 Americans we have lost to the deadly virus.

Speaking from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Howard alum said, “For many months we grieved by ourselves. Tonight we grieve and begin healing together.”

Surrounded by 400 Lights to honor the 400,000 who have died, she continued, "Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people, are united in spirit. And my abiding hope, my abiding prayer, is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom to cherish simple moments, to imagine new possibilities, and to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another.

Watch the speech below: