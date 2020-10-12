After Lakers Win NBA Finals Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers following their victorious finals win snagging the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat on Sunday (Oct. 11). Paying tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, Vanessa wishes that the father-daughter duo “were here to see this.”

Sharing a memorable photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram Story, the widow of the iconic Lakers legend wrote, “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations Lakers, Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course - block out the noise’,” People reports.

She wrapped up her post adding, “Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.”

The historic win is the franchises’ 17th championship and the first in 10 years since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to the title a decade ago against the Boston Celtics.