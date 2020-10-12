After Lakers Win NBA Finals Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe and Gianna

CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After Lakers Win NBA Finals Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe and Gianna

The historic win is the franchises’ 17th championship and the first in 10 years since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to the title a decade ago.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers following their victorious finals win snagging the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat on Sunday (Oct. 11). Paying tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, Vanessa wishes that the father-daughter duo “were here to see this.”

Sharing a memorable photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram Story, the widow of the iconic Lakers legend wrote, “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations Lakers, Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course - block out the noise’,” People reports. 

RELATED: Watch: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughters In Adorable TikTok Video

She wrapped up her post adding, “Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.” 

The historic win is the franchises’ 17th championship and the first in 10 years since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to the title a decade ago against the Boston Celtics. 

Crowned as the 2020 NBA champions, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led their team in the 4-2 game winning series after the Lakers won 106-93 during Game 6 of their best of seven series. The Lakers dedicated their season to Kobe after the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash in January alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC