Nailed It!: Tiffany Haddish Dresses Exactly Like Meghan Markle And Cardi B As She Hilariously Channels Two Iconic Moments Of 2018

Last night, Tiffany Haddish made history as the first African-American woman to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and let's just say: she was ready! From her hilarious roasting of the Kardashians to her spoof performance of "Bodak Yellow," the comedian consistently left onlookers in stitches, ensuring there was never a dull moment during the awards ceremony.

As Tiffany kept us laughing with her quick-witted humor, we couldn't help but notice that she often used fashion as a part of her act. At the beginning of her hilarious monologue, the 38-year-old emcee gave her best impression of Cardi B, as she performed her own rendition of "Bodak Yellow." Tiffany even chose to wear a similar white dress Cardi wore on SNL to reveal her pregnancy.

During the monologue, the energized host also made a point to note that Michael B. Jordan has the ability to impregnate women with just one look. Magically, when the duo made eye-contact, her dress began to inflate. Keep scrolling to see the funny moment below:

In case you missed it, the Girls Trip actress showed off her "Groupon" attitude by wearing the same $4,000 white Alexander McQueen gown she wore three times already. See how Tiffany is getting her money's worth!

Yet another memorable moment was when Tiffany chose to pay homage to fellow L.A. native Duchess Meghan Markle in a Morilee by Madeline Gardner wedding gown.

“Meghan isn’t the only one who can look good in a dress. She's from my hood – I had to represent,” she joked while styling in a wedding dress similar to the gown Meghan wore by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy to marry Prince Harry on May 19. You better get those coins, Tiff! We loved it. To see more fashionable moments on the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards 2018, click here.

Written by Tweety Elitou