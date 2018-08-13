Nicki Minaj Gifts Her Number-One Fan Riley Burruss A Custom ‘Queen’ Denim Jacket

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss and Nicki Minaj attend Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio on November 29, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Kandi even thanked Nicki for keeping her word.

Nicki Minaj’s Barbies go hard for their queen, and Kandi Burruss’ daughter is no different.

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram recently to show off her beautiful children, Ace Wells Tucker and Riley Burruss, who were visiting Kandi during her Bedroom Kandi convention tour. Check out the happy family below:

Kandi was all smiles wearing an all-black outfit featuring a leather T-shirt as well as black skinny jeans. Riley was showing off her new, slim physique in denim cut-off shorts and a custom denim jacket from her BFF, Nicki Minaj.

 

ft. my queen jacket from tha queen🤪 @nickiminaj 📸 @morrisde

ICYMI: Kandi's daughter is literally Nicki Minaj’s hugest fan. Nicki has showed love to Riley on social media on numerous occasions and even christened Riley with her nickname "Rilez." From dressing up as Nicki when Riley was younger and now being invited to the "Queen" radio launch, Nicki has turned Riley from a fangirl to a girlfriend.

See some gems from their unlikely friendship below:

 

