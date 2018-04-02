Tia Mowry Slays Boho-Themed Baby Shower Like A Party-Planning Pro

Is seems like it was just yesterday when Tia Mowry had a sweet gender reveal letting the world know she will be welcoming a baby girl with her hubby, Cory Hardrict and now the 39-year-old expectant mother is having a baby shower at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Where's all the time going? While we are still waiting to see the official video of the baby shower, which will appear on Tia's Youtube channel, "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix", the expectant mother did hop on her InstaStories to give us a glimpse of the boho chic look she styled in to party with her baby bump. Check out what she wore on what she captioned "the best night ever."

Could she get any cuter? See some of the beautiful details at the event, whose attendees including her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, below, and for more photos head to HollywoodPipeline.

Thanks to a previous interview Tia did, we have an idea of how the night went: “We want to do something different, so instead of it being a brunch, we want it to be kind of an evening thing,” she explained to Page Six. “We always feel like we have to go against the grain.” As for the food, don't expect to just see cucumber sandwiches, she wanted a solid menu: "I did not have that [great food] the first time around,” she shared referring to her first baby shower. “I was just focusing on the games, and I really didn’t think about the food. But we are such foodies. We want to have a great menu, great food, that’s a must. And mocktails, cause even if you’re pregnant, you can’t drink [alcohol], but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t have a great drink.”

With her May due date just around the corner, we can't help but think with all the photos and videos she posted on social media, that we've been around for every step of her experience carrying her second child. From dancehall moving like a pro at six months to her most recent hilarious ode to her maternity pants, we've see it all! And who can forget her R&B singing with her baby bump? Adorbs.

If you're like us, we can't wait to continue to keep up on her pregnancy journey, so you'll be hype to know she's already considering baby No. 3: “My first pregnancy was rough. Getting pregnant was hard, going through the pregnancy was hard, but this time around I’m enjoying it, so I’m like, ‘Hmm, maybe I can do this again.’ But really who gave me that idea was my son, and he’s like, ‘Mommy, now that we have a sister, next I want a brother,’” she said. “I’m always open, I think that’s how I’ve been living my life lately, taking things a day at a time, not being too structured.”

