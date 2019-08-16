Kylie Jenner Is Mercilessly Trolled For Her Dance Moves As She's Caught On Video With Travis Scott

It looks like Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday (August 10) all month long while touring Italy aboard a yacht!

To help the 22-year-old celebrate, she brought along her beau, Travis Scott, 28, and her precious 1-year-old, Stormi Webster . She’s also accompanied by her “Momager,” Kris Jenner , and a few friends and family.

Showing just how happy she is, the makeup mogul decided to bust a move with the father of her daughter. The parents were filmed dancing to ‘On the Low’ by Nigerian artist Burna Boy .

Some found it necessary to point out that she wasn’t quite as rhythmic as her partner. “Travis trying to show his woman a thing or two on the dance floor,” one commenter shared.

"Her body says 'I'm exotic' (black or Latino) but her dancing skills say caucasian," another expressed.

They didn’t let the negative comments get them down, as they are continuing to share flicks on the 'gram of them living their best lives.

The loving couple posted clips from when they took a 71-foot dive off the side of the yacht, which looked like loads of fun.