Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Biden, Harris Victory Speeches

After Election Day turned into Election Week for the 2020 presidential election, the Saturday Night Live crew had little less time to prepare for some of their hilarious moments. Just a few hours before hitting the airwaves, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, to deliver their first official speeches on November 7.
Ready for the historical moment, SNL’s Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, delivered their post-election cold open sketch.
“Thank you very much, America! We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened,” Carrey’s Biden said addressing the nation, noting that while it may have taken forever, he’s “never felt so alive.”
"Which is ironic since I'm not that alive," he said jokingly. Joe Biden is officially the oldest president-elect, turning 78 on November 20.
Next, Rudolph’s Harris noted all of the firsts that she was achieving on the memorable victory, including being the first Black and Indian American vice president.
"To all the little black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this — the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she's drunk," Rudolph's Harris said. "And the reason she's crying is because she's drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night."
Together the new dynamic duo accepted the win, with Carrey’s Biden saying they would not brag but Rudolph’s Harris responding, “Maybe a tiny bit.” The beat then dropped playing, “You About To Lose Your Job” by iMarkkeyz and DJ Suede The Remix God as the two danced cheerfully.
Biden won the presidential race with 279 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 213, according to CBS News. He also won the popular vote with more than 75 million ballots tallied in his favor.
Watch the SNL take on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory speeches below:
(Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
