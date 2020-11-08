Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Biden, Harris Victory Speeches

After Election Day turned into Election Week for the 2020 presidential election, the Saturday Night Live crew had little less time to prepare for some of their hilarious moments. Just a few hours before hitting the airwaves, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, to deliver their first official speeches on November 7.

Ready for the historical moment, SNL’s Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, delivered their post-election cold open sketch.

“Thank you very much, America! We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened,” Carrey’s Biden said addressing the nation, noting that while it may have taken forever, he’s “never felt so alive.”

"Which is ironic since I'm not that alive," he said jokingly. Joe Biden is officially the oldest president-elect, turning 78 on November 20.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Slams Trump In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Next, Rudolph’s Harris noted all of the firsts that she was achieving on the memorable victory, including being the first Black and Indian American vice president.