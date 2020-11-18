Megan Thee Stallion Reveals ‘Good News’ Tracklist

Good News will feature the previously released singles “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé, “Girls In The Hood,” and “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug.

The LP is set to have 17 tracks and a healthy number of guest stars. DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz , and Beyoncé are all set to appear.

Megan announced her new album earlier this month. It follows her previously released Suga project that dropped earlier this year.

In a recent GQ cover story, opened up about the reaction that her recent collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP,” received from former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine.

“I was like, ‘Girl, you literally had to go to YouTube or to your Apple Music to go listen to this song in its entirety," she said. "How are you in your Republican world even finding your way over here to talk about this? You must not have no WAP if you're mad at this song.’"

Megan also spoke at length to GQ about the incident involving Tory Lanez that took place in July when the rapper allegedly shot her in her feet as she was walking away from a vehicle.

“[At this point] I'm really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” said Megan. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

RELATED: BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Hot ‘Savage’ And ‘Girls in the Hood’ Performance

She continued, explaining the need to project strength. "Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality," she said.

"And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’” she continued. “‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?’"

Check out Megan’s Good News cover up above.