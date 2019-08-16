Aoki Lee Simmons Gets A 'Life Changing' Makeover Before Heading To Harvard And Now She Can't Stop Taking Selfies

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
In case you didn't know and you missed our collective family celebration a few months ago, Aoki Lee Simmons (the younger of the two daughters of Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons) is headed to Harvard! In the wake of the salacious "varsity blues" scandal that swept Hollywood, the very brainy Simmons cried tears of joy as her hard word and dedication to academics paid off when she was accepted to college, 100% on her own merits.
Now that August is upon us, that means back to school time is officially upon us. While Aoki Lee Simmons gets ready to pack up her childhood bedroom and live out a real life Grown-ish plotline, she took some time yesterday for a little self-care. Something the high school grad called "seriously life changing".
She got her eyebrows done.
Of course, this seems like the most trivial and simple thing to fix, but she didn't just get her eyebrows done by anyone. She got her eyebrows done by Giselle Soto, the LA-based eyebrow master who is responsible for the perfect arches on singer Normani and Aoki Lee's big sis, Ming Lee Simmons.
Now, if I didn't similarly have my life changed by Giselle Soto, I'd probably be rolling my eyes at the suggestion that having your eyebrows shaped is akin to a major makeover, but the 24-year-old Soto is some sort of magician when it comes to brows with an expert eye and gentle hand that can make anyone a believer.
Aoki Lee's virgin eyebrows were transformed in 45 minutes into sophisticated grown-lady brows, evenly arched to perfection, and now she looks more like her big sister than ever. If anyone can handle eyebrows that have never been touched before and can make them look this good, it's Soto.
We applaud Ming Lee who Aoki says "put her on" for showing her sibling one of the simplest and easiest beauty tricks. A strong brow will take you very far in life. The two have a hilarious relationship on social media and it's always nice to see sisterly love shine through.
Her only challenge will be maintaining this look while she's in Cambridge since Giselle Soto's only studio is in California.
In case you're inspired to head there yourself, Soto sees clients every 30 minutes at her location on Melrose. First time clients, like Aoki are $80 and then it's $65 every time afer that.
If you can't make it there, Soto is in the process of offering training classes to anyone who wants to learn her method. Additionally, she recommends “exfoliation whenever possible” in addition to castor oil applied nightly. Dirt, sweat and makeup can remain on your brows hindering their growth and creating buildup that leads to breakouts.
Congrats to Aoki for her brains and new brows. Both are heading to Harvard, y'all!
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS