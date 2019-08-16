Aoki Lee Simmons Gets A 'Life Changing' Makeover Before Heading To Harvard And Now She Can't Stop Taking Selfies

In case you didn't know and you missed our collective family celebration a few months ago, Aoki Lee Simmons (the younger of the two daughters of Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons) is headed to Harvard! In the wake of the salacious "varsity blues" scandal that swept Hollywood, the very brainy Simmons cried tears of joy as her hard word and dedication to academics paid off when she was accepted to college, 100% on her own merits.

Now that August is upon us, that means back to school time is officially upon us. While Aoki Lee Simmons gets ready to pack up her childhood bedroom and live out a real life Grown-ish plotline, she took some time yesterday for a little self-care. Something the high school grad called "seriously life changing".

She got her eyebrows done.

Of course, this seems like the most trivial and simple thing to fix, but she didn't just get her eyebrows done by anyone. She got her eyebrows done by Giselle Soto, the LA-based eyebrow master who is responsible for the perfect arches on singer Normani and Aoki Lee's big sis, Ming Lee Simmons.